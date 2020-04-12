Storms knock out power for thousands in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Thousands off Mississippians are without power as devastating storms continue to ravage much of the state.
Around 30,000 people are without electricity statewide. The storms knocked out power for around 10,000 people in the Pine Belt.
Mississippi Power is reporting nearly 2,900 outages statewide.
Dixie Electric reports more than 3,200 customers are without power in Jones, Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Wayne and Marion counties.
Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association is reporting nearly 1,800 outages in its service area, with most around Columbia.
Southern Pine Electric is reporting around 2,000 outages.
A round of strong storms produced powerful tornadoes that caused widespread damage in several Pine Belt counties Sunday afternoon.
A second round of strong storms will move through the Pine Belt Sunday evening.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirmed at least six people were killed in the first round of storms.
Three people were killed in Jefferson Davis County, two were killed in Lawrence County and one was killed in Walthall County.
