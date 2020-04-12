PHOTOS: Tornado damage across the Pine Belt

(WDAM) - The Pine Belt encountered a major tornado event Sunday afternoon, causing a large amount of damage across many different areas of the region.
Counties from across the viewing area have sent and are still sending photos of the results of multiple tornadoes that came through the Pine Belt.
Many house have been affected by the intense force the tornadoes brought once they landed in the different locations, taking a toll on many residents.
Many emergency crews and volunteers in the communities of the Pine Belt are working to clean up property damage, as well as debris and tree damage on roads and highways.
If you have any photos or videos that you would like to share with WDAM, please click here.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.