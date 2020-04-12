PDS tornado watch issued for much of Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - A “particularly dangerous situation” tornado watch has been issued for much of Mississippi through 8 p.m.
Simpson, Smith, Jasper and Clarke counties are included in the PDS tornado watch, while the rest of the Pine Belt remains under either a moderate risk or enhanced risk for severe weather.
The Storm Prediction Center says a PDS warning is issued when there is “high confidence” that multiple strong (EF2 or stronger) or violent (EF4 or stronger) tornadoes will occur in the watch area.
Historical statistics also show that when a PDS tornado watch is issued, twice as many tornadoes occur within that watch, on average, than a standard tornado watch
Sunday’s main threat will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 75 mph, hail up to the size of golf balls and the possibility of a few tornadoes.
Forecast data suggest some of the storms could produce strong, long-track tornadoes up to EF-4 in strength.
The storms are expected to move out of the Pine Belt by 11 p.m.
