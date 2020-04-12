PCSO make drug arrests during COVID-19 pandemic

PCSO make drug arrests during COVID-19 pandemic
Michael Wayne Lively, 58 (top left), Karen Leigh Organ, 52 (bottom right), and Rex Coxwell, 54 (right), were arrested in Perry County this past week on drug charges. (Source: Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins | April 12, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 2:54 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has managed to keep drugs off the street with three arrests over the last week during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles, Michael Wayne Lively, 58, and Karen Leigh Organ, 52, of the Mahned community, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Rex Coxwell, 54, was also arrested in the Brewer community and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

“Despite the pandemic, we will not tolerate drugs in our communities,” said Nobles.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.