Gov. Reeves declares state of emergency after killer Easter storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Gov. Tate Reeves signed a proclamation Sunday night declaring a state of emergency in areas of Mississippi affected by the Easter storms.
The severe weather sent, at times, heavy rains, high winds and tornadoes in a swath across the state, causing at least seven deaths and widespread property damage.
The emergency declaration allows state agencies to “ramp up” their emergency responses and cooperate with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to “fast-track” coordination with all levels of governments, from local to state to federal bodies.
“This is not how anyone wants to celebrate Easter Sunday,” Reeves said. “As we reflect on the death and resurrection on this Easter Sunday, we have faith that we will all rise together.
“To the people of Mississippi, know that you are not alone. The state and our first responders are working around the clock and will not rest until this is over. We are mobilizing all resources available to protect our people and their property.”
You can view the State of Emergency Declaration here.
