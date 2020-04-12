First Alert: Severe weather ravages Miss. on Easter Sunday

It has been a very active weather day in the Pine Belt. We are still watching the storms in east and southeast portions of the Pine Belt, but we are confident that things will begin to improve during the next few hours. Skies are expected to clear later tonight with lows dropping into the upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. There will be a brief shot for showers late Tuesday night as a strong. cold front moves through the area. Temperatures will fall into the 40s Wednesday and Thursday morning.