Face masks becoming the new normal at businesses in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg issued an executive order instructing employees to wear masks at local businesses.
Glory Bound Gyro Company host Adia Reed, explains how the face masks and gloves impacts service.
“When they see that we have the masks and that we have the gloves on that kinda shows a little bit behind the scenes what we are doing, to make sure everything is clean and safe at Glory Bound,” said Reed.
The executive order for the masks is to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“We’ve been having very generous people that understand we are putting ourselves at risk while we are serving them," said Reed. "We’ve had a couple people try and come inside and we can’t do that, but other than that it’s been smooth sailing.”
Even after the order ends Glory Bound plans to keep extreme safety measures to keep the environment safe and clean.
“When this came out we realized there are a ton more ways to keep things clean and sanitary and things that not just us, but probably other businesses weren’t doing as well now that we are seeing it and we see how it is affecting our community. We are just going to keep doing that,” said Reed.
Glory Bound in this time is still serving by providing togo order to pick up.
