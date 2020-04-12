Easter storm causes gas line leak in Soso

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency crews are responding to a gas line leak in Soso in the wake of Sunday’s severe weather in Jones County.
Jones County Emergency Management officials confirmed the leak, reported to be centered in the 400 block of Hebron-Centreville Road.
There was no word whether evacuations had been ordered in the area.
The leak was part of widespread damage caused by the Easter storms that swept through Jones County and other areas of the Pine Belt Sunday.
