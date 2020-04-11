Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Edwards creating task force on virus's racial disparities
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says Louisiana will try to combat the racial disparities in coronavirus deaths with a task force aimed at educating at-risk minority communities about the virus’s risks. The task force also will conduct long-term research about how to address underlying health gaps between blacks and whites in the state. Data released by the state health department this week showed the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus has disproportionately hit black residents in the state. African Americans account for one-third of Louisiana’s population. But they represent more than 70% of the state’s deaths from COVID-19.
Louisiana civil rights activist Dr. Harry Blake dies at 85
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A leader in the Civil Rights movement in north Louisiana, who put his life on the line in the fight for racial equality, has died after possibly being exposed to the coronavirus. Dr. Harry Blake, pastor emeritus at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church in Shreveport, died Wednesday. He was 85. The Times reports Blake’s daughter, Monica Blake Mickle, wrote on Facebook that her father was ill after being exposed to the virus but had been improving. She said test results on whether he actually had COVID-19 have not been confirmed. Gov. John Bel Edwards offered condolences on Thursday to Blake’s family during his daily press conference regarding the impact of the virus on the state.
'Hope' the giraffe born in New Orleans amid pandemic
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans has welcomed a baby giraffe named Hope. The Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center announced the birth Friday. Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman said Hope was the perfect name for the calf, especially as New Orleans has been hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic. Located on 1,200 acres of land west of downtown New Orleans, the center is home to 13 giraffes, eight of which were born at the center. The Institute has been forced to close its facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic. The facility is asking federal officials to provide funding for larger nonprofits like zoos and aquariums.
Schools struggle to safely get free meals to needy students
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Schools that feed millions of children from low-income families across the U.S. promised to keep providing meals during the coronavirus pandemic. But cities big and small quickly ran into problems when food workers, teachers and volunteers became infected or were too scared to report for duty. Some districts have been forced to suspend their programs altogether. That's left families who are already struggling more desperate. After a more than weeklong shutdown in Houston, schools in the nation's fourth-largest city made changes to reduce risks. The district started giving out enough food to last for several days in fewer locations.
Woman accused of entering airport naked, refusing to leave
KENNER, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a woman walked into an airport without any clothes on and refused to leave after being told she couldn't travel that way. A report in The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate says 27-year-old Mariel Vergara, of Pueblo, Colorado, was arrested last Friday. Deputies say she refused to leave Louis Armstrong International Airport and scuffled with deputies before being arrested. She was jailed on charges including obscenity and battery of a police officer, and a charge of battery on a corrections officer was added Thursday. It's unclear whether she has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
Some churches confront virus restrictions on Easter services
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — At the holiest time of year for Christians, churches are wrestling with how to hold services amid the coronavirus outbreak. In some cases, that has set up showdowns between pastors and local officials over restrictions that forbid large gatherings. Many churches are offering parishioners livestreaming options to observe Good Friday and Easter services on TVs, phones and computers. Others are sending worshippers to drive-in movie theaters for services. Governors in several states have deemed church an “essential service,” allowing Easter worship to proceed even as public health officials warn that large gatherings could be a major setback amid a pandemic that has killed more than 14,000 people in the U.S.
Lives Lost: A Louisiana grandmother 'took care of everyone'
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mary Louise Brown Morgan, a “God-fearing woman” who made a “mean gumbo and red beans,” died March 27 in Houma, Louisiana, after contracting the coronavirus. She was the first person in Terrebonne Parish to die of COVID-19, in a state where the pandemic is taking a heavy toll. Morgan was born in New Orleans on Jan. 5, 1942, but was a lifelong resident of the small town of Gray, Louisiana. Her niece Penny Mikkel said her aunt had a “beautiful spirit." Family members described how she lovingly tended her beautiful garden full of trees and rosebushes and worked out three times a week at her local gym.
Louisiana responds to coronavirus with rare bipartisanship
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana is experiencing a rare moment of bipartisanship in the time of the coronavirus, after years of bitter political disputes. The unusual cooperation between Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and his traditional Republican rivals appears to be having a positive effect. Officials are sounding a note of cautious hope that they may have flattened the curve of virus cases in the state. The growth in the number of people requiring hospitalization has slowed, and the number of patients requiring ventilators to do their breathing for them has declined.