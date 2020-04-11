From the House at Quarantine Corner ...

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Just a few meanderings while considering what characteristics of the “new norm” will follow us from social exile …
- Then, there were two.
The University of Southern Mississippi has seen its pool of scholarship quarterbacks evaporate from five players to two over the past six months.
Freshman Jaden Johnson, a member of the 2019 signing class, announced via social media that he had left the USM program for allegedly greener fields on the junior-college prairie of Kansas.
His departure meant that both of USM’s quarterback signees from the Class of 2019 have departed. Freshman Chandler Rogers left after the fall semester, transferring to a JuCo out Texas way.
Also gone: sophomore Marcello Rodriguez, a member of the Class of 2017, who appeared in two games as a redshirt freshman in 2018.
None of the trio appeared in a game this past fall.
USM will return their top two quarterbacks, senior starter Jack Abraham and junior back-up Tate Whatley, this fall, assuming there is a fall season to return to.
The Golden Eagles did not sign a quarterback prospect in the 2020 class.
- Speaking of departures, one of the stalwarts of USM men’s basketball coach Jay Ladner’s first season in Hattiesburg announced Friday his intention to transfer.
Junior Gabe Watson tweeted while enjoying his time with the Golden Eagles, especially time spent with coaches and teammates, that he would be entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Watson, who starred at St. Joseph’s High School in Madison, started 28 of the 30 games he appeared in as a sophomore.
He led USM in scoring (13.1 points per game) and assists (3.4 per game) while averaging a team-best 35-plus played per game. Watson shot 40.1 percent from the floor, including 29.8 percent from 3-point range.
- And, still speaking of departures ...
USM sophomore guard Liz Gibbs announced via Twitter that she also was stepping into the transfer portal after one year in Hattiesburg with USM’s Lady Eagles.
The 5-foot-9 Gibbs of Atlanta appeared in 29 games, starting three, and averaged three points a game.
- Poor XFL
First attempt to plant a second national football flag in American soil went fallow, the second, squashed under the heel of the coronavirus.
He Hate Me may have had it right. Somebody upstairs may not have much cared for the upstart league.
- Recently read where a guy who had attended the 2018 Valspar Open had filed a lawsuit claiming injury after he was shoved by Tiger Woods’ caddie in the third round.
Apparently, Woods’ tee shot on the par-3 13th hole went through the green, coming to a stop off the putting surface in front of the spectators.
The crowd included lawsuit guy, who figured now would be the perfect time to take a selfie with Woods in the background as he pondered his next shot.
Sigh.
First, spectators should realize they there are to spectate. Period.
Second, why is said lawsuit nearly two years after the fact?
So, basically, just from reading, somebody did something kinda dumb and then some 24 months or so later, decide they have been hurt during an incident they pretty much initiated and that $30,000 would ease that pain.
Double sigh.
- From the You-Can’t-Make-This-Stuff-Up file:
Apparently, a guy believed to have been drinking was arrested last week after reportedly waving a gun and threatening the Easter Bunny.
It gets worse (or better).
Instead of locking the guy up, the fella was taken for medical attention after he was diagnosed with possible coronavirus symptoms.
This occurred east of Columbus, Ohio, where the Easter Bunny was waving at drivers from an interstate overpass. Apparently, the guy did not approve, caused a scene, then was found by police sitting with a buddy in a camouflage-painted pickup truck at the edge of a nearby field.
Police said the suspect slurred his words and smelled of alcohol. A .22-caliber handgun and an open 12-pack were discovered at the scene.
The jail refused to book the suspect after he was diagnosed with a fever.
- Be kind. Be wary. Be smart. Be safe.
