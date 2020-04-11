Hattiesburg church serves free ‘Grab & Go’ meals to community

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hattiesburg church is doing its part to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
The members of West Point Baptist Church served free “Grab & Go” lunches for about three hours Saturday afternoon.
The meals included hamburgers, hot dogs, potato chips and soft drinks.
Church volunteers cooked the food and served the meals drive-thru style at a side entrance of the sanctuary.
“We’re doing this because of the impact of unemployment and because schools are closed, people have less opportunities to have wholesome meals,” said Heidi Nelson, a church volunteer.
“It’s a wonderful thing, it’s a blessing for the ones that aren’t able,” said Willie Lucas, one of the people who drove through and got a lunch.
Oak Grove resident Becky Wright also drove by and got several lunches.
"It’s amazing, we love this church and the church family here, plus we got lunch for the elderly that live next to us,” Wright said.
About two dozen church members volunteered for the event.
