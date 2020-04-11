First Alert: Moderate Risk continued for Easter across Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Storm Prediction Center continued the "Moderate Risk" for severe weather on Easter Sunday in their update this afternoon. That is a "4" on the 1-to-5 scale, where "5" is the highest risk. Based on the available data and historical research, there is roughly a 50-percent chance that somewhere within the Moderate Risk area that a High Risk will be issued overnight tonight.
What to expect:
A warm front will pass through the Pine Belt tonight, humidity will increase. There is a 20-percent chance for rain tonight, but no threat for severe weather. By Easter Sunday, the warm humid air will continue to get pumped into the area as showers and storms develop across by 10am. These storms may linger around through the late evening hours as a cold front moves through.
Storms on Easter will have the potential to turn severe. And there is the potential for some pretty potent storms, too.
Threats:
I want to make sure I'm as clear as possible here, so forgive me for being a bit verbose.
Sunday the main concern will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 75mph, hail up to the size of golf balls and for a few tornadoes.
Given the overall setup, the data suggest up to EF-4 tornadoes will be possible.
Everyone will see showers and storms with - at least - 40mph winds. A lot of places will see very heavy rain, lightning, wind gusts up to 60mph and some small hail. Some places will get very heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 70mph and hail up to the size of half dollars.
And a few places will get very heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 75mph, hail up to the size of golf balls and a tornado. Perhaps even a strong tornado.
Timing:
Sunday between 11am and 11pm.
Unknowns:
With how messy "storm mode" is going to be tomorrow, there is still some question about how all of this is going to develop. I use this analogy often, but it is like we built an amazing campfire with dry wood, newspaper shavings, even some gasoline. But now we are just waiting for someone with a match or a lighter.
Tomorrow the pieces will be in place, the question becomes what kind of spark - if at all - are we going to get to get storms up and moving. The type of spark will determine the outcome. And we don't know that yet.
More Info
For more scientific information on this - and other - forecasts, you can get extra details and a complete scientific breakdown over on Nick's Blog.
Preparations:
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
