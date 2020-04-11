First Alert: Cloud cover to increase before severe weather threat enters Pine Belt

Look for increasing clouds tonight with a chance for shower after midnight. Lows will only fall into the 60s.
Sunday will start off slow but will ramp up dramatically into the afternoon into the late evening hours with the threat of damaging winds, heavy rain, large hail and even a few strong tornadoes in portions of the area.
Make sure you have all of your weather plans in place. Also make sure you have fresh batteries in your weather radios.
The expected time frame is between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. with the main effects during the afternoon and evening hours.
If you live in a mobile home, please go to a more substantial building or shelters that will be open.
Thankfully this system will be out of the Pine Belt by midnight, and drier and cooler weather will arrive for next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s under sunny skies.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.