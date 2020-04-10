USM partners with FGH, Hattiesburg Clinic for COVID-19 testing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Testing for COVID-19 normally takes about a week for results to come back
“It’s become, basically from a clinical point of view, useless,” said University of Southern Mississippi microbiologist Dr. Monhamed Elasri. “By the time you get the test results for you, you’re either better or worse.”
Thats why Dr. John Fitzpatrick with Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General Hospital CEO Andy Woodard reached out to USM for help.
“We have this technology,” Elasri said. “We know how to use it. These are all techniques that we use in our laboratories to do research on infectious diseases. So, we started the process from there, putting together the tests using the CDC Guidelines.”
Now, the result wait time has been cut back to a day.
“For us, we can do a one day turn around,” Elasri said. “We want them to use us for the critical patients because they need results as quickly as possible or health care workers.”
Elasri says his team was happy to help.
“I’ve never seen so many people working together to make sure that we care for in the community, it’s fantastic,” Elasri said. “It was very thrilling to see everyone kind of coming together.”
