USM to issue parking, meal, housing refunds

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Eligible University of Southern Mississippi students are expected to receive prorated refunds before the end of May for the spring semester for the unused portions of their on-campus housing, meal and parking plans.
USM cleared its campus in mid-March, when the university extended its annual spring break by a week because of the coronavirus threat.
With the campus shut down for the most part, spring classes are being taught on-line. Classes will continue to be taught remotely through the summer semester.
The majority of USM’s 2,700 residential students are expected to eligible for prorated refunds. Commuters also would be eligible to receive prorated refunds on their parking plans.
About 200 students, including international attendees and others with limited access to necessary technology, successfully appealed to remain housed on campus.
For the rest, refunds will be back-dated to March 23, the first day classes would have resumed if spring break had not been extended.
“The University of Southern Mississippi cares deeply about our students’ success and well-being,” University President Rodney D. Bennett said in a Friday release.
“I am pleased that USM will have the ability to offer some financial relief to students and their families during this challenging time, to enable our students to focus on completing academic coursework.”
Refunds will first be applied to any outstanding balances owed to USM. Remaining funds will be issued directly to eligible students.
If housing or meal plan fees were paid by institutional scholarship, a student will not be eligible for a refund.
Students who officially withdrew from the university prior to March 23 also are not eligible for refunds.
Friday’s release said the refunding process was to begin “immediately,” with funds being disbursed no later than May 29.
Students who are eligible for refunds will receive more information via email in the coming weeks, the release said.
