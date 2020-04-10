Storm shelters to open for Easter Sunday severe weather threat

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The Pine Belt is bracing for the possibility of a severe weather outbreak on Easter Sunday.
Because of the threat, emergency officials in Forrest, Jones and Lamar counties have announced storm shelters will open Sunday.
- Jones County will open its safe room at 1424 Ellisville Blvd in Laurel at 6 a.m. and remain open until the threat of severe weather has passed.
- Forrest County will open its safe room at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg when a tornado watch is issued in the county. It will remain open until the threat for severe weather has passed.
- Lamar County will open its storm shelter at 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis at 6 a.m. and remain open until the severe weather has passed.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the shelters will be taking extra precautions to promote social distancing and prevent the spread of the virus.
Paul Sheffield, Executive Director of Jones County Emergency Operations, said everyone entering the shelter in Laurel will have to sign in, sanitize their hands, have their temperature taken and will receive a mask which must be worn at all times while inside the shelter.
Sheffield said anyone running a high fever may be moved to a different location.
Glen Moore, Forrest County Emergency Management Director, said anyone entering the shelter in Hattiesburg will have their temperature taken and be issued a mask. He also said people will be assigned spaces that they must remain in while at the shelter to promote social distancing.
Emergency officials in Lamar County said anyone entering the shelter in Purvis will be required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth at all times. Those taking shelter will be required to remain six feet apart.
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings, and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don’t feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
