Special election scheduled for vacant District 87 seat

(WDAM) - Gov. Tate Reeves has scheduled a special election for the vacant District 87 seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives Thursday.
The special election is scheduled to take place on Nov. 3, 2020.
Reeves made the decision to have the special election after the District 87 seat became vacant when William Andrews III resigned from the position on Mar. 31.
Andrews, who was a judge on the Lamar County Court, won the District 87 seat in the general election on Nov. 5, 2019 and took office on Jan. 7, 2020.
