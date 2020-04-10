11 SCRMC employees test positive for COVID-19

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Eleven South Central Regional Medical Center employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Mark Horne confirmed Friday the employees tested positive for the virus and said at least four of them were infected outside of the hospital.
As of Friday morning, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 25 confirmed cases of the virus in Jones County.
SCRMC reported the county’s first coronavirus-related death on Thursday. According to Linda Gavin, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at SCRMC, an 82-year-old Smith County resident died at the hospital on Wednesday.
There are currently 2,469 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide and 82 deaths.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.