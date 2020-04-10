Patrick’s Friday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off your day with a few showers and temperatures in the low 60s. The rain will clear out by 9-10am. Skies will clear out later this afternoon with highs only topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s. Temps will fall into the 50s this evening with lows in the mid 40s.
Hit-or-Miss Showers will move in on Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. A Severe Weather Outbreak is expected on Easter Sunday across Mississippi. The SPC already has most of the area under a Moderate Risk (4/5). All types of severe weather is possible including tornadoes, large hail, & 0 mph winds. The timing right now looks to be between 12pm and 10pm. Be sure to keep checking in as we get closer as the forecast is likely to change. Next Week will be better with highs in the mid 70s with sunshine.
