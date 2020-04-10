Miskelly Furniture wants to thank front line heroes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Miskelly Furniture wants to thank four very special heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company said it wants to recognize the essential workers who continue to risk their own health to keep hospitals open, utilities working, food and essential items available and respond with help when we need it.
Miskelly said it will give each one a $500 gift certificate to be used at any Miskelly store. They are asking for nominations on their website for front line heroes that are going above and beyond during this quarantine.
Oscar Miskelly, CEO of Miskelly Furniture, said the company wants the Front Line Heroes to know they are appreciated.
“So many times they’re not recognized, they’re not given anything for their service other than what they make on a take home basis," Miskelly said. "So, I think it will mean a lot more than just a $500 gift card that they can get some furniture with, whether it be a recliner, mattress set so they can get some rest at night. I think it will just be recognition for a job well done and that your community appreciates you.”
If you would like to nominate a Front Line Hero simply go to Miskellys.com and click on Front Line Heroes Giveaway at the top. The nominations will be accepted through April 24 and winners will be announced the next week.
