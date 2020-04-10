Miskelly Furniture wants to thank front line heroes

“So many times they’re not recognized, they’re not given anything for their service other than what they make on a take home basis," Miskelly said. "So, I think it will mean a lot more than just a $500 gift card that they can get some furniture with, whether it be a recliner, mattress set so they can get some rest at night. I think it will just be recognition for a job well done and that your community appreciates you.”