Reeves adds 2 executive orders to slow spread of COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed new executive orders to suspend in-person gatherings of business shareholder meetings and selection requirements of political parties.
The move was done to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
“We will continue to take proactive measures to protect the health and well-being of all Mississippians. These orders will help ensure that we are not putting anyone at unnecessary risk while we work to flatten the curve. We are grateful to all who are making sacrifices in their daily lives so we can better protect them, their loved ones, and all who call Mississippi home,” said Governor Tate Reeves.
One order suspends the requirement of political parties to submit their selection methods and procedures 90 days prior to implementing.
The other suspends the requirement that businesses hold in-person shareholder meetings before June 30.
