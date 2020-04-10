Forrest General begins in-house testing for COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest General Hospital will now begin processing its own coronavirus tests.
The hospital received tests this week which allows healthcare personnel to process the tests.
Forrest General runs the Cepheid Infinity System, which is used by hospitals worldwide, to test for the detection of COVID-19 and delivers point-of-care results within an hour.
“We are proud to announce the successful integration of a test for COVID-19 into our test menu for Forrest Health,” said Stephanie Brown, BSMT (ASCP) MPH, Chief Administrative Technologist. “Unlike point-of-care instruments that require back-up testing for confirmation of negative results, the Cepheid Infinity gives us the ability to provide accurate molecular results in a timely manner."
Forrest General is limiting testing only to patients in its system and are not testing asymptomatic individuals.
“This does not change how we will evaluate patients for COVID-19 illness,” said Millie Swan, Forrest Health Vice President. “We expect patients to continue to use the Forrest General and Hattiesburg Clinic Cough and Fever Clinic as a site for evaluation in non-emergent situations.”
The hospital’s system runs 175 to 200 tests a day but FGH hopes to increase the number of test to 500 per day in the future
The in-house testing will hopefully relieve some of the pressure put on facilities by the virus.
