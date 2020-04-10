Feeding the Frontline donations begin at SCRMC

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - South Central Regional Medical Center have created a GoFundMe to help provide meals for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healthcare workers at SCRMC are being given catered hot meals from local restaurants as they work on the frontlines through $10 donations.
Feeding the Frontline is focusing on providing meals for the most at-risk departments such as the ICU, Emergency Room, Environmental Services and other areas throughout SCRMC.
The mission is partnering with Fletcher Horne and members of his Boy Scout Troop #33 for the Eagle Scout Project as they will be delivering the catered meals to SCRMC, beginning on Easter weekend and continue through the pandemic.
All extra funds raised will be given to South Central Health Care Foundation to help their mission of providing health services and education to the community. Click here to donate.
