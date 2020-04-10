Easter will mean social distancing, livestreaming for many churches

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt churches are preparing for an Easter unlike any other.
Many will be live streaming Sunday services with empty pews and minimal staff due to social distancing requirements because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tommy Conway, pastor of St. Fabian Catholic Church in Lamar County, says his church members had been excited about celebrating their first Easter in their new church sanctuary on Highway 589.
But instead, they’ll now watch from home as a holiday mass is livestreamed from that same sanctuary.
Those who can’t see it live will be able to view it online later.
Meanwhile, Marcus Cathey, pastor of West Point Baptist Church, says it’s the first time in 20 years that his church will celebrate the holiday without any members inside their sanctuary.
A Sunday service at West Point will also be live streamed, beginning at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.