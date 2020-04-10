Carterville Baptist Church to celebrate Easter online amid pandemic

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - For the first time in its history, Carterville Baptist Church in Petal will be exclusively celebrating Easter online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Church will be livestreaming its worship services on Sunday, which will include songs of praise, prayer and a message of hope and inspiration.
The Pine Belt community is invited to join them in reflecting on the resurrection of Jesus Christ and how important He is in our lives.
Ben Skipper, pastor of Carterville Baptist Church, says this is a great opportunity to reach people who may not otherwise have heard the gospel.
“This is just the best opportunity for us to get the message of hope and resurrection and life out to as many people as possible," Skipper said. “It’s extremely important for us to remember that there’s a bigger picture, our life has purpose and meaning and every Easter, we get to reconnect with that in a special way. I wish that everybody would tune in to our livestream. They can watch us on Facebook Live at the Carterville Facebook page or they can go to our website at cbcpetal.org and click ‘church online.'”
There will be a special Friday night online celebration starting at 7 for those who want to start their Easter a little early.
