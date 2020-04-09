WDAM launches website to connect customers with Pine Belt businesses

PINE BELT (WDAM) - WDAM 7 supports local businesses, and we’re making it easier than ever to connect you to businesses in your area. It’s called Pine Belt Marketplace Connect.
Even with the current shelter-in-place order, many businesses across the Pine Pelt are still open and need your support.
We have a new page on our website where you can look to get updates on the current hours and situations of many area stores, restaurants and more.
Businesses can register to be listed here for free and then update their listing as their circumstances change so that we all stay connected.
Visit www.wdam.com/connect to see the listings or to register your business.
