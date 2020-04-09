USM’s Cameron Tom stays with Saints

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Cameron Tom gets to keep that wardrobe full of black and gold for a little while longer.
The Southern Miss grad re-signed with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, entering his fourth season in the National Football League with the organization that signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2017.
Tom appeared in 13 games with one start in 2018 before spending the 2019 season on Injured Reserve. The offensive lineman was a two-time first-team All-Conference USA selection in four years at USM, starting 48 consecutive games.
