Tim’s Two Cents: USM assistant AD/equipment operations Patrick Stewart

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we chatted via phone call with Patrick Stewart, long-time assistant athletic director/equipment operations at The University of Southern Mississippi.
Stewart has spent the past 24 years spanning the various athletic fields at USM, 23 years running the equipment operations for the Golden Eagles’ athletic department.
Stewart reminisces about his journey from Ohio and the University of Cincinnati to Hattiesburg, gives a verbal peek behind the scenes and talks about the strange days of the sports landscape thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
