Pine Belt clinics offer telehealth services amid COVID-19 crisis

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many medical clinics in the Pine Belt are taking a proactive approach when it comes to seeing everyday patients.
They are doing this through telehealth services.
Which means if you need a routine checkup, you can go to the doctor without ever leaving your home.
“What we do is we send them, either to their cell phone or to their email address, a link,” said Erika Welborn. “It can actually sign in and connect with the provider and they can actually have a face to face provider from their home.”
Erika Welborn with Jasper General Hospital in Bay Springs says the hospital introduced telehealth services for patients to all its clinics Wednesday.
She says this service will hopefully reduce the number of people in hospitals and clinics.
“We don’t want them to come in and take the chance of being exposed to COVID-19,” Welborn said. “We want to be able to take care of our patients in the most efficient way possible without them having to come into our clinic.”
South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel also announced it will offer telehealth services.
“Telehealth is really good, particularly in a rural state like Mississippi,” said SCRMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Horne. “If people have transportation problems and what we really need to do is review their medication list, review the labs we had done the week before, those are all things that lend themselves quite easily to video, telehealth conferences.”
Horne says you can access telehealth services on any tablet, smartphone or laptop, as long as you have a strong internet connection.
“Having a good cell signal or WiFi connection makes for a much better phone call,” said Horne. “Also, have your medications right there with you. That way you can read them off to us or even take your phone and show us the labels. We can tell a lot by looking at the labels.”
Horne also says that when using telehealth services, be sure you are somewhere private and quiet.
For a list of some telehealth providers across the state click here.
