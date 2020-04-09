PIB dropping Dallas, adding daily flights to Houston beginning July 1

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Twice daily flights from the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport to Dallas will soon be ending.
In a few months, those flights will be replaced by two non-stop, daily flights to Houston.
Beginning July 1, SkyWest Airlines will fly twice a day to Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Last August, SkyWest began the flights to Dallas as part of a partnership with American Airlines.
But, SkyWest has a new deal with United Airlines, which uses Houston as its hub.
“[We have] swapped over from American to United service, it’s probably going to make 50% of our people upset, but probably 50% of our people happy,” said Tom Heanue, executive director of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport. “Houston is a great hub too, it’s less congested. There are probably just as many connecting flights out of there.”
Meanwhile, Heanue says passenger boardings are way down since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
He says since the beginning of April, boardings have dropped off by 90%.
“It’s terrible, it’s terrible,” said Heanue. “We don’t even have 50 people for this part of the month.”
Heanue hopes the pandemic will be over by the time the new flights to Houston begin.
“I think we are going to see, probably in the next week or so, people start to pick back up on their travel,” Heanue said.
“When I look at the rest of the country and how bad every other airport is doing and I feel blessed that I have people in this area that do fly out of this airport.”
Tickets for the new Houston flights go on sale this Saturday at united.com.
