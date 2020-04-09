Patrick’s Thursday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off your day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s.
Today will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies.
A cold front will swing though this afternoon, dropping our humidity. Temps will fall into the 60s this evening with lows in the mid 50s. A few showers will move through tomorrow morning, before we clear out during the day on Good Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s. Lows will be in the low 50s.
Hit-or-Miss Showers will move in on Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.
Another storms system will swing though on Easter Sunday, bringing the possibility of Severe Weather across the Pine Belt. There is still a lot of uncertainties in the forecast, but gusty winds, large hail, & a few tornadoes could be possible.
Be sure to keep checking in as we get closer as the forecast is likely to change. Next week will be better with highs in the mid 70s with sunshine.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.