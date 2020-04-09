Overturned truck blocking Highway 35 in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Part of State Route 35 in Covington County is expected to be closed for hours as crews work to clear the scene where an 18-wheeler overturned just north of U.S. Highway 84.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck said a truck hauling wood chips ran off the roadway and turned over just after 1 p.m. Thursday.
Luck said no injuries were reported, but the crash has all lanes of the highway blocked. He said the cleanup could take three to four hours to complete.
MHP is rerouting traffic to Dan Easterling Road until the roadway is cleared.
