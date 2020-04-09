2 more City of Hattiesburg employees test positive for COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two more employees with the City of Hattiesburg have tested positive for COVID-19.
The city announced Thursday that an employee with the Hattiesburg Police Department and an employee in urban development tested positive for the virus.
Four city employees have been infected with coronavirus since the end of March.
On March 30, the city reported that a public works employee was hospitalized with the virus.
Earlier this week, Kévin Jordan, housing coordinator for the urban development department, died from complications related to COVID-19.
In the newest cases, the city said the HPD employee has not been at work since April 1, and the urban development employee has been off the job since April 2.
City officials said all other workers in the same divisions as the infected employees have been notified and will be tested for coronavirus. Any other city employees who want to be tested were advised to contact their supervisor.
The city has created a page on its website to report COVID-19 cases in its employees and provide other virus-related information. That webpage can be found here.
