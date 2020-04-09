Miss. DPS introduce new REAL ID for state driver licenses

(WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s Driver Service Bureau announced Wednesday a new statewide campaign for state issued driver licenses and identification cards.
The “Check for the Star” REAL ID campaign is to raise awareness on new federal requirements for flying commercially in the United States, accessing military bases and entering secure federal facilities.
REAL ID is a secure form of identification that meets federal security standards for state issued driver licenses, driver license permits and ID cards.
A gold star in the upper right-hand corner of a driver’s permit or ID card will be placed to show that the card is REAL ID certified.
A REAL ID is not required for the following uses:
- Drive
- Vote
- Access hospitals
- Visit the post office
- Bank transactions
- Apply for or receive federal benefits such as social security or veterans’ benefits
The new guidelines will go into effect on October 1, 2020.
DSB began implementing the new REAL ID licenses in 2018 as some Mississippians already have a gold star on their driver’s license and/or ID cards.
State firearm permits will not have a gold star since they are not used for official state identification purposes.
The Transportation Security Administration does not require children under the age of 18 to give identification when traveling within the U.S. Contact the airline for questions about certain ID requirements for travelers under the age of 18.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.