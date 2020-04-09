Korean Church of Laurel donates masks to SCRMC

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Korean Presbyterian Church of Laurel has made a generous donation of personal protection equipment to the health care workers at South Central Regional Medical Center.
It’s a way for members of the group to give back to the community for the support areas residents have given them.
The church has seen incredible growth since its founding a few months ago, to include members from Laurel, Waynesboro, Hattiesburg, Ellisville and New Orleans.
Pastor Junghyun Wang says the kindness and encouragement people offered while the church was forming compels them to help in this time of need.
“When we were establishing our church, we got big support from Westminster Presbyterian Church of Laurel,” said Wang, “We decided to donate the PPE as much as we can because we thought this is a good time to repay the kindness we got from the community, we will pray for our community, God bless Mississippi.”
The church holds services in a space provided for them rent free at Westminster Presbyterian Church, located on Highway 15 North in Laurel.
