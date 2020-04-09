Keyara Jones becomes 2-time All-American at Jones College

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Keyara Jones received one more honor before leaving the Pine Belt for bigger and better things.
The Alabama signee became just the third Jones College Lady Bobcat to earn two All-American honors by the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Jones was named an Honorable Mention All-American on Tuesday after leading the No. 10 Lady Bobcats in points per game (13.1). She joins Alexis Tolefree and Nique Cherry as the only two-time All-Americans in Jones College history.
A Heidelberg native, Jones played in 57 career games for JC, averaging 15.7 points per game as a freshman.
She averaged 20 points/game as a senior at Heidelberg and was named to The Clarion-Ledger’s “Dandy Dozen” twice.
