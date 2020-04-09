Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg thanks the community

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - April 5th-11th is National JA Week and the Hattiesburg chapter continues to make an impact on the community. These women have dedicated over 4,000 hours of service to help serve over 2,000 kids in the Hattiesburg area. The JA is taking a moment this week to pause and share some gratitude for those who make their work possible.
“We like to pause during this week and just remind the community that we’re out there," said Junior Auxiliary Hattiesburg chapter president Mary Clayton Dunn. "We’re working hard and looking for new ways to serve every year. We’re finding new ways to plug into the community needs that aren’t being met.”
Although COVID-19 has created a new challenge for the community, the chapter’s goal of giving back this week remains the same.
“This year, we are meeting an obstacle like everyone else in the country and in the world in that we can’t get outside to do what we do and that’s to serve the children of the community,” said Dunn. “We’re using every penny that the community had donated and given to us to continue to serve those organizations that we normally use our hands to do work with.”
If you have any questions or need assistance from the Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg, please visit http://www.hattiesburgjuniorauxiliary.org for more.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.