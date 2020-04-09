Hattiesburg Junior Auxiliary thanking community this week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This week is National Junior Auxiliary Week and the Hattiesburg chapter is taking time to thank the community.
The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg continues to make an impact on the community. The JA has dedicated over 4,000 hours of service to serve more than 2,000 kids in the Hattiesburg area. The JA now taking a pause to show some gratitude for those who make their work possible.
“We like to pause during this week and just remind the community that we’re out there, that we are working hard and looking for new ways to serve every year and finding new ways to plug into the community needs that aren’t being met,” said MAry Clayton Dunn, JA Hattiesburg chapter president.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has created a new challenge for the community, Dunn said the JA’s goals of giving back this week still remain the same.
“This year, we are meeting an obstacle like everyone else in the country and in the world in that we can’t get out and do what what we do right now, and that’s to serve the children of the community,” Dunn said.
“We’re using every penny that the community had donated and given to us to continue to serve those organizations that we normally use our hands to work with,” Dunn added.
If you have questions or need assistance from the Junior Auxiliary, visit hattiesburgjuniorauxiliary.org.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.