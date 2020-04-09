Hattiesburg City Hall announces temporary changes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg City Hall will begin taking temperatures of everyone entering the building starting next Monday.
If your temperature is over 100.4, you cannot enter whether employee or public.
There will be one entrance for everyone, located at the handicap entrance at the rear of the building. This will last from April 13 - April 24.
These measures are being taken to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health of the public.
The city will reexamine the procedure next Friday, to determine the action for Monday April 27.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.