Forrest General displays PPE innovations for COVID-19

Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg Clinic, The University of Southern Mississippi and Howard Industries have joined forces to produce some creative innovations that are helping to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Millie Swan, Vice President of Forrest Health; Dr. Anna Wan, Director of USM’s 3-D Printing Lab; Dr. Brittany Coberly, Forrest General Director of Respiratory Therapy; Dr. Joe Campbell, Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General Chief Anesthesiologist; and Mark Dyess with Howard Industries present a demonstrations of 3 unique devices helping our medical community. Tune in to learn more.