Forrest General displays PPE innovations for COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest General Hospital introduced some new personal protective equipment innovations to help combat the spread and suppress the effects of coronavirus.
With the help of Hattiesburg Clinic, the University of Southern Mississippi and local industry and community volunteers, the innovations were put on display Thursday morning during a news conference.
Three new PPE options were shown during the press conference to demonstrate their functions and how they would help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Director of USM’s 3D Printing Lab Dr. Anna Wan displayed the hub mask, a mask that is a counterpart to the N95 masks that are regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
What makes the 3D printed mask different is that It has a filter to allow a better oxygen flow for the individual that uses it, making it easier to breath.
Along with the hub mask, Wan and Dr. Brittany Coberly, Forrest General Director of Respiratory Therapy, modified snorkel masks to attempt to limit the leaking of virus particles from entering the air.
Mark Dyess with Howard Industries put together a ventilator from the 3D printed mask prototype and added new mechanics to it, as well as making it more controllable and compact.
