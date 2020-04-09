FGH kicks-off t-shirt sale for COVID-19 frontline workers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest General Hospital, along with the City of Hattiesburg and JMH Graphics, have come together to create T-shirts to honor the men and women on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All proceeds from the sale will be used to purchase gift cards from local restaurants as drawings will take place to give those cards to Forrest General employees and first responders after the sale is done.
The Comfort Colors T-shirt are available in the colors of grey, blue, green and red. Sizes S-L will cost $20 and sizes 2XL/3XL are $22.
Online orders can be placed here, and the deadline for online purchases is April 23.
Shirts will be available for curbside pickup at JMH Graphics, 223 South 40th Ave., Hattiesburg., after you are notified when your shirt is ready.
