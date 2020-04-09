Employees working in Hattiesburg required to wear mask

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The recommendation to wear masks by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will become a requirement in Hattiesburg for all employees on the job Friday at 5 p.m.
It’s the next step for the city as Mississippi prepares for the number of COVID-19 cases to peak sometime in April.
“This is a way to one protect employees and prevent the unknowing transmission from someone who is asymptomatic and another person, but it’s also designed to protect employees who are working right now," said Mayor Toby Barker.
For Jon Munger at Chick-Fil-A, he’s had trouble trying to get enough masks for his employees.
“The masks, we’ve actually been trying to get the masks for the last week or two and have just had a very difficult time to get enough for our team," Munger said. "We have over 100 team members that live here and work at our restaurant.”
Munger said through donations from guests and people sewing masks he will be able to have enough for his team when the order goes into affect.
At Jerry’s Automotive, they’ve been taking precautions already and will continue with the executive order.
“[We will] make sure that we have our masks on at all time and of course wear our gloves like we’re supposed to and of course maintain a safe distance when we’re dealing with each other," said service manager Gary Gleason.
Barker hopes this will help flatten the curve.
“The decisions we make now we won’t see the benefit of for two to three weeks, but in two to three weeks you could see this in our state and that’s what we want to prevent, that worse case scenario in our area," Barker said.
Barker said he’s been wearing a mask each time he leaves the house and encourages the public to do so as well.
