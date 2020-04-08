70-year-old man successfully recovers from COVID-19 on the Coast

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A longtime musician is recovering from COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus.
70-year-old Gary Longton is now at the end of his quarantine period but is still recovering from the effects of the novel coronavirus.
"It took a while. I am still kind of weak. I'm trying to get more and more into walking down by the bayou, it's a really nice walk along the waterfront there," Longton says.
Longton said he was playing gigs in New Orleans - a hotspot for coronavirus - before his diagnosis and believes that’s where he contracted the virus.
“It was a very humbling experience. You know, you end up in isolation and thinking, ‘Okay, woah!’ Two days ago, or 3-4 days ago, I was in New Orleans.’" he said. "What a difference a day can make.”
At first, Longton said he had only a fever and wasn't aware of how sick he really was. However, his friends encouraged him to go to the doctor.
“My friends were saying, ‘You’re not you, buddy. You’re not smiling, you’re not laughing and you’re not participating.’ Capt. Bob said, ‘I am taking you into Singing River Hospital,’ which saved my life as far as I am concerned,” Longton said.
Longton says his doctor believes he had a mild case of the virus. He was treated using a combination of a Z-Pak and the anti-malarial drug, hydroxychloroquine.
The musician credits the staff at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula with saving his life.
“They were definitely ready. They were definitely stocked up with everything they needed at the time. It’s a blessing I ended up there. I don’t think I could have ended up in a better place.”
Longton is a Detroit, Mich. native who was visiting the Coast and surrounding areas when he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He hopes to be able to return home when he is well enough to do so safely. For now, he’s staying with friends in Ocean Springs.
Although Longton was able to successfully recover, he encourages everyone to remain vigilant when it comes to the novel coronavirus.
“It’s been totally humbling and I am glad to be alive.”
