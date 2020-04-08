USM making masks for medical workers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Medical professionals in the Pine Belt are getting help to keep themselves safe thanks to a team at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Director of the Eagle Maker Hub, Dr. Anna Wan, says she and other volunteers are making the masks using a thermal molding process known as thermoforming.
The process includes using plastics sheets that are form fitted over molds which were created with a 3D printer.
While the finished product isn’t the only component of the mask, most health care facilities have the filter that will attach to it, the mask created by the group at Eagle Maker Hub is considered the ‘hub’ of the mask.
“Hospitals have filters that have a standard nozzle size, some are N95 and some are N99, that are to go into breathing treatments or Ambu bags have them, those are uniform filters,” said Wan. “So the idea was thrown around, what if I just made a mask that fits over your face, that you could insert those filter into, then we’re not having to test for both the filter and the mask, we’re only having to test the mask for fit.”
To date, the group has delivered over 1,000 masks to health care workers in the area and say they will continue doing so as long as they are needed.
The supplies needed for the project are provided for by the university.
