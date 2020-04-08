USM making masks for medical workers

“Hospitals have filters that have a standard nozzle size, some are N95 and some are N99, that are to go into breathing treatments or Ambu bags have them, those are uniform filters,” said Wan. “So the idea was thrown around, what if I just made a mask that fits over your face, that you could insert those filter into, then we’re not having to test for both the filter and the mask, we’re only having to test the mask for fit.”