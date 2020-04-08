Section of Lamar Co. highway dedicated to fallen HPD officer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate were killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop almost five years ago.
Now, the family of Deen is working to make sure his memory lives on.
That is why a mile-long section of Highway 589 in Lamar County is being dedicated in his honor.
“He was very family oriented and all his family love and miss him very much,” said Deen’s mother, Mary Ellen Deen. “Next month will be five years, but it just seems like no time to us.”
The mile of highway being dedicated will be right in the middle of the community where Benjamin Deen grew up.
“He traveled this road over and over,” Mary Ellen Deen said. “In fact, in high school, he drove a little purple Volkswagen Beetle. That was his toy. I can just still imagine him turning in here in this corner in his little Volkswagen. There’s just lots of sweet memories of him in this area.”
Benjamin Deen’s mother said she and his dad worked with longtime family friend, state Sen. Joey Fillingane, on making this dedication possible.
“I see a lot of people who have the memorial signs, officers and troopers,” Mary Ellen Deen said. “I always think of them and the sacrifices they have made by putting their life out there to protect the rest of us. I think of their families who had to give up so much and live on without them.”
Fillingane said moving this dedication forward was a no brainier for him.
“I grew up around officer Deen and still talk to his family quite frequently,” Fillingane said. “They approached me. I was out visiting in the neighborhood about a month ago. His father, Mr. Dan Deen, approached me and said, ‘Hey, I had heard about some other highways that were being designated around the state for this one or that one and I was wondering if this would be something we could do for appropriate for BJ, my son.’ I said, ‘Well, of course.’”
The Mississippi legislative session is currently suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the legislature is back in session, the highway dedication will go into a general bill to pass.
The Lamar County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution for the highway dedication unanimously last week.
