SCRMC offering new telehealth program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) is offering a new telehealth program for patients to receive medical care from home.
The program will be multi-layered. Patients with acute symptoms (cold, flu, etc) can call a participating clinic for a date and time for an audio/visual appointment with their healthcare provider.
The provider performs a screening and prescribes medicine if needed.
If referral is recommended, the patient would then be set up for a follow up appointment.
“This program includes providers throughout South Central Clinics and serves as another way for our health system to reduce the potential for exposure of our patients and staff to COVID-19," said W. Mark Horne, MD, Chief Medical Officer at SCRMC.
Medical conditions considered urgent by your provider can be seen in the clinic by appointment, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
South Central Urgent Care is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
The South Central Emergency Department is still open 24/7.
For more information, visit here or contact a participating South Central Clinics facility.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.