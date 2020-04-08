Scottie Phillips reps Ellisville as NFL Draft approaches

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Scottie Phillips’ former coaches aren’t all that surprised the running back has trotted to the doorstep of the National Football League.
“[Phillips] never asked for more, never more carries, never more touches,” said Jones College head coach Steve Buckley in a 2018 interview. “He's always the first one to meetings, never says a word. He’s a yes sir, no sir kid.”
"The way he worked, the way he approached things,” said former South Jones head coach Cory Reynolds. “The way he had a passion for things that if he ever had that opportunity and had that chance, he would succeed."
Perhaps some scouts didn’t think the 5-foot-8 Phillips had what it takes coming out of South Jones High School – even if he did rush for over 1,600 yards as a senior.
Ole Miss took note of the running back after two 1,000-yard rushing seasons at Jones College. Phillips ran for 1,503 yards and 17 touchdowns in 19 games with the Rebels – including 961 yards as a junior.
"Nothing comes easy, just comes from hard work,” Phillips said. “Chose to go to a junior college – it just made me work harder, so it just made me who I am today. It's something I've been working for my whole life and to see all my hard work about to pay off, it's just a huge blessing for me."
Phillips believes he improved his stock during February's NFL Combine, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
He weighted 209 pounds, with a hand measurement of 8.5 inches and wingspan of 70.25 inches. The Ellisville native clocked a 4.56 in the 40-yard dash and led all running backs with 29 bench reps of 225 pounds.
While Phillips feels he’s an “all-around” back with good pass-protection skills, he admits there are areas where he can improve.
"Just improve and expand my route trees,” Phillips said. “At Ole Miss, we didn't run many routes out of the backfield so just showcasing the ability that I can do that."
As he awaits the NFL Draft – to take place virtually from April 23-25 – Phillips lifts weights and jogs around the same blocks in Ellisville he frequented as a 10-year-old.
He has the same dream now as he did back then – to become the first South Jones grad to be drafted into the NFL.
"It's pretty big,” Phillips said. “Like you said, not many people, if any [have made it to the NFL]. I don't think I watched any grow up and make it this far from South Jones. I've seen a lot of people from Laurel, West Jones do it. Just going to be an inspiration to the guys that's from my area, just showing them that it can be done."
Phillips said he’s heard from a number of NFL teams over the last few weeks, recurrently speaking to the Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots.
