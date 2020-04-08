Psychologist offers ways to cope with mental toll of COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Because of COVID-19, routines which included working and social outings are gone.
Parents are now the teachers, and our health is now constantly on our minds.
Dr. Geralyn Datz, psychologist with Southern Behavioral Medicine Associates in Hattiesburg, said this is huge and unprecedented change that can bring on anxiety you never felt before, and could be mentally taxing for those who already struggled with their mental health.
“There is no cure. There is no vaccination," Datz said. “Our lives have been in upheaval.”
Datz said when there is this much disorder and uncertainty it leads to anxiety.
“There’s anxiety about catching coronavirus. There is anxiety about the economic impact," Datz said. "We are in a situation where we don’t have a lot of guidance. We’re really just in a cautionary mode, and I think a lot of people feel like they’re waiting for information.”
Datz said all this creates a need to vent, to be understood and most of all, feel supported. She said even though we are ordered to stay home, reaching out for mental or emotional support from your doctor is a phone call away.
“In person and telehealth have actually been researched for a really long time and the data say that they are as good as in person when you do telehealth,” Datz said.
Datz said you can pick up your phone or computer and take advantage of telehealth to find support. Or, you can cope by putting down your devices.
“So, my recommendation for dealing with stress during this time is to detach from some of the news and the social media, to focus on the things that are not locked down,” Datz said.
She said remember conversations, kindness, being outside and reading are all not locked down.
“Faith, prayer is not locked down, and we have to return to sort of an inward focus,” Datz said.
Datz said even though you may not be working or life looks different now, don’t lose hope.
“Most of the anxiety is the fear of the unknown and the worry that things will not return to normal," Datz said. “We will be changed, but we will also be stronger, and more careful, and we will be OK.”
