Pine Grove sets up Community Emotional Support Line for COVID-19 concerns

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services is offering some free help, by phone, for people who are dealing with stress and anxiety over the coronavirus pandemic.
A new community emotional support line began taking calls Monday.
It operates Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
Several therapists from Pine Grove are staffing it.
The number is 601-337-2215.
“We make suggestions for self care, self-care strategies, referrals to certain resources, if we can help them with that, but usually, primarily, it’s just an empathetic ear and just to listen,” said Ted Crawford, clinical therapist for Pine Grove Outpatient Services.
Crawford said the support line will be active as long as needed.
