Pine Belt native on the front lines of COVID-19 battle in New York

“The amount of people who are dying alone and not being surrounded,” Galloway added. “No one wants to die, if you can think of how you want to die. If I thought about it, I would want to obviously be old and surrounded by my family and have a peaceful death. Well, these people are not surrounded by anybody other than healthcare workers who don’t know them and doing the best job to take care of them. They die and there’s a number that’s being replaced by someone in the same situation right behind them. They are putting them in the morgue, they are putting them in a truck to be dealt with later and that’s not how end of life should be.”