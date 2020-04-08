Pine Belt native on the front lines of COVID-19 battle in New York

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - From the Pine Belt to the Big Apple, Trey Galloway is a registered nurse and University of Southern Mississippi student working on his Nurse Anesthetist Certification. He is currently in New York on the front lines helping nurses fight to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Galloway discussed what he’s seen working at the New York hospital.
“Medical surgical nurses are being forced to take ventilators and pressers, because there’s just too many,” Galloway said. “There’s not enough ICU beds and these nurses have never seen this stuff. They might have seen if they shadowed in an ICU shadowing during school, but they’ve never taken care of patients like this unless they were a form of ICU nurse that goes to work in a lower department. But they are being forced to take these patients because there is not enough people.”
Over the past few weeks, social distancing has become a big issue for America and shelter-in-place is in order for many states.
“The more the healthcare system is overwhelmed, the less resources there will be," Galloway said." It’s for your safety and the safety of others. We have heard about people having mild symptoms, people having severe symptoms. Well, if too many people get the severe symptoms then those nursing resources, medical equipment resources, doctor resources are going to be stretched so thin that the people in the hospital aren’t going to get the optimum care.”
Dying alone and not being able to have their family surrounding them is a fear that many COVID-19 patients have.
“The amount of people who are dying alone and not being surrounded,” Galloway added. “No one wants to die, if you can think of how you want to die. If I thought about it, I would want to obviously be old and surrounded by my family and have a peaceful death. Well, these people are not surrounded by anybody other than healthcare workers who don’t know them and doing the best job to take care of them. They die and there’s a number that’s being replaced by someone in the same situation right behind them. They are putting them in the morgue, they are putting them in a truck to be dealt with later and that’s not how end of life should be.”
Galloway had a word of advice for those wanting to help support healthcare workers and infected patient.
“The best way to support him and his family and all other families in America is by following the guidelines, and doing your part to stop the spread of the COVID-19,” Galloway said.
